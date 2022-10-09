WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) The way out of the current situation in Ukraine has to be found through peace negotiations, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

"What needs to happen is for the two sides to be able to sit down and negotiate and find a way out of this peacefully and diplomatically," the official told ABC news.

Kirby added that Russia had shown "zero indication" that it is willing to start peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on Tuesday a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding talks with Russia under President Vladimir Putin.