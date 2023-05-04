UrduPoint.com

White House's Kirby Says US Had Nothing To Do With Drone Attack On Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The United States had nothing to do with a recent drone attack on the Kremlin, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I can assure you that there was no involvement by the United States in this. Whatever it was did not involve us," Kirby told MSNBC.

"We had nothing to do with this."

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia said was a Ukrainian assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that "decisions on such actions and terrorist attacks are made not in Kiev, but in Washington."

