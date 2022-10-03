WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that Ukraine's NATO bid should be considered at a different time amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Our view is that the best way for us to support Ukraine is through practical on-the-ground support in Ukraine and that the (NATO accession) process in Brussels should be taken up at a different time," Sullivan during a press briefing commenting on Ukraine applying to join NATO in a fast-track manner earlier in the day.