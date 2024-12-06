'White Lotus' Back In February, 'Harry Potter' TV Series Filming In 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The third season of HBO's hit tv series "The White Lotus" will premiere in February, followed months later by the second instalment of "The Last of Us", Warner Bros. Discovery said Thursday.
Unveiling its upcoming global programming slate, HBO and Max streaming service CEO Casey Bloys also confirmed the much-anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", is set for release later next year.
Beyond that, the first "Harry Potter" television series -- announced last year and currently in casting -- is scheduled to start filming in mid-2025 at Warner Bros.'s Leavesden studios in the UK, Bloys said.
With the mega-selling books' author JK Rowling among its executive producers, it is envisaged as "a decade-long series" featuring a new cast from the films.
"Succession" director and executive producer Mark Mylod revealed at the London announcement event that the casting team were currently reviewing 32,000 submissions for kids' roles.
"We will watch every one," Mylod said, adding the team were currently reviewing between 500 and 1,000 tapes daily. They then hope to "workshop with some of our shortlisted candidates" in January.
He noted they took following the "extraordinary actors" from the films "incredibly seriously".
"But we do follow the ethos of the films in searching out the cream of British acting talent, not necessarily the biggest stars," he added.
Rowling has faced accusations of transphobia in recent years for putting an emphasis on biological sex over gender identity in comments about trans women. She denies the accusation.
Asked if he was worried her involvement in the production could prove problematic, Bloys said he was "not concerned".
