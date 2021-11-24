White Nationalists Must Pay $1.5Mln Damages on Charlottesville Conspiracy Charges - Jury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Twelve white nationalists engaged in a conspiracy before the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to a fatality must and pay $500,000 in damages with another $1million to be paid by five groups, a jury in the US state of Virginia decided, the Washington Post reported.

White nationalists Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler and Christopher Cantwell were prominent figures in the 2017 conspiracy and rally and they with nine others are liable for conspiracy under Virginia civil law, the jury ruled according to a report on Tuesday.

Counterprotester Heather Heyer was run over by a car at the rally and other counter-protesters there brought the lawsuit against its organizers, the report said.

Spencer led a march that included burning torches through the University of Virginia campus during the rally, the report added.

Spencer claimed to be ashamed of his racist and anti-Semitic comments at the rally while Cantwell tried to defend his own beliefs at the trial, the report said.

Cantwell is currently in prison serving a sentence for extortion and theft, according to the report.