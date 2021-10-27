UrduPoint.com

White Paper Elaborates On China's Initiatives In Tackling Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:13 PM

White paper elaborates on China's initiatives in tackling climate change

Addressing climate change is a cause shared by all of humanity. Faced with unprecedented challenges in global climate governance, the international community needs to respond with unprecedented ambition and action, said a white paper released Wednesday by the State Council Information Office

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:Addressing climate change is a cause shared by all of humanity. Faced with unprecedented challenges in global climate governance, the international community needs to respond with unprecedented ambition and action, said a white paper released Wednesday by the State Council Information Office.

The white paper, titled "Responding to Climate Change: China's Policies and Actions," called on the international community to commit to sustainable development, multilateralism, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, win-win cooperation and concrete actions.

Related Topics

China All

Recent Stories

15 Khyber police officials suspended over corrupti ..

15 Khyber police officials suspended over corruption

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 10-kg heroin, arrested two drug peddler ..

ANF seizes 10-kg heroin, arrested two drug peddlers

2 minutes ago
 Finnish scientists create 'sustainable' lab-grown ..

Finnish scientists create 'sustainable' lab-grown coffee

3 minutes ago
 PCAA, PAF register wins in Pakistan Premier Footba ..

PCAA, PAF register wins in Pakistan Premier Football League games

3 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Approves Simultaneous Intr ..

Russian Health Ministry Approves Simultaneous Introduction of Sputnik Light, Flu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.