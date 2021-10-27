Addressing climate change is a cause shared by all of humanity. Faced with unprecedented challenges in global climate governance, the international community needs to respond with unprecedented ambition and action, said a white paper released Wednesday by the State Council Information Office

The white paper, titled "Responding to Climate Change: China's Policies and Actions," called on the international community to commit to sustainable development, multilateralism, the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, win-win cooperation and concrete actions.