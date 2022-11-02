White Suburban Women Favor Republicans by 15 Percentage Points Ahead of US Elections -Poll

UrduPoint.com

White women who live in suburban areas in the United States favor Republican candidates by 15 percentage points over Democrats ahead of US midterm elections on November 8, a new Wall Street Journal poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) White women who live in suburban areas in the United States favor Republican candidates by 15 percentage points over Democrats ahead of US midterm elections on November 8, a new Wall Street Journal poll revealed on Wednesday.

White women living in suburban areas, considered a key electoral demographic who makes up 20% of the electorate, favor Republican congressional candidates by 15 points, a report on the poll said.

The figure represents a 27-point shift away from Democrats since the organization's last poll in August, the report said.

The survey revealed greater concern among white suburban women about the US economy compared to issues such as abortion, the report said.

Over half of white suburban women, or 54%, said they believe the United States is already in a recession and nearly three-quarters, or 74%, said they think the economy is headed in the wrong direction.

In August, the figures were 43% and 59%, respectively, the report noted.

The poll found that rising prices were the number one priority issue for a plurality of the demographic, 34%. In comparison, 16% listed abortion as their top voting issue, the report said.

White suburban women trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle the economy and rising inflation, the report also said. Moreover, 85% of the demographic said they are motivated to vote, placing them among the most-motivated electoral groups, the report added.

The poll was conducted from October 22-26 and surveyed 1,500 registered US voters.

US midterm elections are scheduled to take place on November 8, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for grabs. Most analysts predict the Republicans will win a majority in the House while getting control of the Senate remains more competitive.

