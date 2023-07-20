Open Menu

White Supremacist Violence Likely Has Not Plateaued - US Homeland Security Secretary

Published July 20, 2023

White Supremacist Violence Likely Has Not Plateaued - US Homeland Security Secretary

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday that violence driven by white supremacist ideology likely has not plateaued

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday that violence driven by white supremacist ideology likely has not plateaued.

"I don't think we have the confidence to say that it has plateaued and...

there's a very important point to be made because while we speak of it in the domestic context, it is an international phenomenon," Mayorkas said at an Aspen Institute talk, in response to whether it has peaked, plateaued, or was on the rise.

Mayorkas added that his department saw "a great deal of connectivity" between individuals and small groups connecting with one another internationally.

He called the development a� "convergence of homeland security and national security not just with respect to domestic violent extremism...but also with respect to cybersecurity" and many other aspects of the department's work.

