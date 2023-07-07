Open Menu

White Supremacist Who Killed 23 People At Texas Walmart Given 90 Life Terms In Prison

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 10:33 PM

White Supremacist Who Killed 23 People at Texas Walmart Given 90 Life Terms in Prison

White supremacist Patrick Crusius has been sentenced to 90 life terms in prison for killing 23 people at a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) White supremacist Patrick Crusius has been sentenced to 90 life terms in prison for killing 23 people at a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

In February, Crusius pleaded guilty to 90 Federal counts that included 45 hate crime charges.

On August 3, 2019, the 21-year-old Crusius killed 23 people and wounded more than 20 others when he opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso.

Crusius traveled some 600 miles from Allen, Texas, to El Paso to carry out the shooting and used an assault rifle.

Crusius admitted that he had intentionally targeted Mexican nationals, according to a police report.

Related Topics

Fire Police El Paso February August 2019 From Walmart

Recent Stories

Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Dead ..

Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid ..

Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid of weeds

3 minutes ago
 Training for lecturers, professors held

Training for lecturers, professors held

3 minutes ago
 Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules ..

Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules After Week of Riots - Poll

3 minutes ago
 US Senator Lindsay Graham Urges Passing Resolution ..

US Senator Lindsay Graham Urges Passing Resolution on Ukraine's Admission Into N ..

3 minutes ago
 Philipsen denies Cavendish Tour stage record in dr ..

Philipsen denies Cavendish Tour stage record in dramatic sprint

5 minutes ago
US accuses Bosnian Serb leader of flouting peace d ..

US accuses Bosnian Serb leader of flouting peace deal with new law

6 minutes ago
 Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

5 minutes ago
 JUP Sawad-e-Azam strongly condemns desecration of ..

JUP Sawad-e-Azam strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

6 minutes ago
 US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Agains ..

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

19 minutes ago
 Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Mo ..

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports A ..

19 minutes ago
 PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World