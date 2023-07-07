White Supremacist Who Killed 23 People at Texas Walmart Given 90 Life Terms in Prison

White supremacist Patrick Crusius has been sentenced to 90 life terms in prison for killing 23 people at a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) White supremacist Patrick Crusius has been sentenced to 90 life terms in prison for killing 23 people at a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

In February, Crusius pleaded guilty to 90 Federal counts that included 45 hate crime charges.

On August 3, 2019, the 21-year-old Crusius killed 23 people and wounded more than 20 others when he opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso.

Crusius traveled some 600 miles from Allen, Texas, to El Paso to carry out the shooting and used an assault rifle.

Crusius admitted that he had intentionally targeted Mexican nationals, according to a police report.