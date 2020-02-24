UrduPoint.com
White Supremacists Globalize As Devotees Cross Borders To Back Local Events - Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:42 PM

Travel by far right extremists across European borders to join local anti-government protests in other nations reflects the growth of a globalized movement against immigration, as well as ethnic and religious minorities, the Soufan Group said in a report on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) travel by far right extremists across European borders to join local anti-government protests in other nations reflects the growth of a globalized movement against immigration, as well as ethnic and religious minorities, the Soufan Group said in a report on Monday.

"Organized events in Europe are reflective of a broader trend that has emerged - the increasing globalization of white supremacist extremism and its multiple variants and offshoots," the report said. "This global network of white supremacist extremists extends from North America to Europe and Australia."

As a result, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and anti-immigrant sentiments are on the rise, converging in a toxic mixture fueled by hatred, extremism and misogyny, the report said.

Members from the Rise Above Movement (RAM) and the Nordic Resistance Movement were present at the Lukov event in Sofia, Bulgaria earlier this month.

Groups like The Base and Atomwaffen Division are also becoming more emboldened, seeking to grow their organizations transnationally and recruit members from a range of different countries, the report added.

Events in Europe dovetail with recent reports of a surge in white supremacy propaganda - including stickers, posters, banners, and fliers - blanketing college campuses and universities throughout the United States during the past year. A report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) noted more than 2,700 such incidents in 2019, double the number in 2018, according to the report.

The report noted that no white supremacist organizations have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations in the United States, which means that law enforcement has fewer resources at its disposal to combat these groups, the report said.

