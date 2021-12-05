UrduPoint.com

White Supremacists Hold Rally In Washington Chanting 'Reclaim America' - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:20 PM

White Supremacists Hold Rally in Washington Chanting 'Reclaim America' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) More than 100 members of the US nationalist Patriot Front group staged a rally in the center of Washington, DC and chanted "reclaim America," media reported.

Patriot Front members wearing uniforms and carrying American flags marched down the streets and beat drum late on Saturday, the Daily Beast reported. The crowd immediately attracted attention of law enforcement officers, who were watching the rally to prevent clashes.

"Our demonstrations are an exhibition of our unified capability to organize, to show our strength ” not as brawlers or public nuisances, but as men capable of illustrating a message and seeking an America that more closely resembles the interests of its true people," Thomas Rousseau, a group leader, said, as quoted by the outlet.

After the rally was over, the demonstrators failed to fit in a van to depart, so some of them had to wait for the vehicle to return for them. Those multiple trips took three hours, the news outlet said.

The Patriot Front was called Vanguard America but changed its name after a woman was murdered by a group member in 2017 at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Numerous nationwide protests against the far-right movement took place following those events.

