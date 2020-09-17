UrduPoint.com
White Supremacists Largest Group Of Racially-Motivated Domestic Terrorists In US - FBI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:38 PM

White Supremacists Largest Group of Racially-Motivated Domestic Terrorists in US - FBI

White supremacists make up the largest group of racially-motivated domestic terrorists in the United States, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) White supremacists make up the largest group of racially-motivated domestic terrorists in the United States, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"Within the domestic terrorism bucket category as a whole, racially-motivated violent extremism is I think the biggest bucket within that larger group," Wray said before the House Homeland Security Committee. "Within the racially-motivated violent extremists bucket, people ascribing to some kind of white supremacist ideology is certainly the biggest chunk of that."

Wray said racially-motivated violence has been responsible for the most lethal activity in the United States over the previous years, however, this year lethal domestic terrorism attacks have all fit in the category of anti-government and anti-authority, which covers everything from anarchists to militia types.

Earlier this month, former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official Elizabeth Neumann told National Public Radio (NPR) that the Trump administration is creating conditions that may allow domestic right-wing extremism to expand in the United States because of President Donald Trump's rhetoric and refusal to condemn such groups.

Neumann said Trump was not comfortable talking about domestic terrorism unless it was in reference to the left-wing group Antifa and the riots and looting associated with it during the racial injustice protests this year.

Neumann added that the threat of domestic terrorism in the United States is not from Antifa, but from right-wing movements like the Boogaloo or QAnon.

