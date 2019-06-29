UrduPoint.com
White Supremacy, Domestic Terrorism On Rise In US - District Attorney

Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The United States has been experiencing a rise in white supremacy, domestic terrorism and hate crimes for the past several years, US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Tom Cullen said on Friday.

"It's an undisputed fact that white supremacy, acts of domestic terrorism and hate are rising in this country. They have been for several years," Cullen said. "It is a priority of the Department of Justice to investigate individuals and groups, not for having abhorrent political believes, racist views or anti-Semitic view, but when they take additional steps and commit acts of violence."

According to FBI data, there were a total of 7,175 hate crime incidents reported in 2017, up more than 17 percent from 2016.

Earlier in on Friday, 22-year-old James Fields was sentenced to life in prison for hate crimes after he drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at August 12, 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring dozens more.

Fields said he drove into the crowd of counter-protesters because of the actual and perceived race, color, national origin and religion of its members, according to a statement of facts signed by the attacker. Fields also admitted killing Heather Heyer and that he wanted to kill others he hit with his car.

Fields also admitted that prior to the 2017 rally, he used social media accounts to express and promote white supremacist views and to praise Hitler and Nazi Germany for the Holocaust, the release said.

In addition, Fields faces life in prison plus more than 400 years on the state charges, for which he will be sentenced in July.

