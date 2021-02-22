UrduPoint.com
White Supremacy, Neo-Nazi Movements Becoming 'Transitional Threat' - UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:31 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that the threat of white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements begins to extend across countries' national borders

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that the threat of white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements begins to extend across countries' national borders.

Addressing the opening of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, Guterres said the danger of such resurgent hate-driven movements grows day by day.

"White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are more than domestic terror threats. They are becoming a transnational threat," Guterres said.

The UN chief noted that such groups have exploited the coronavirus pandemic to recruit new members through social polarization and political and cultural manipulation.

"Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago," Guterres said.

The extremist groups represent a main threat to internal security in several countries and global and coordinated action should be undertaken to defeat the growing danger, he added.

