UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whitehall Leak Shows UK May Face Fuel, Medicine Shortages In Wake Of No-Deal - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Whitehall Leak Shows UK May Face Fuel, Medicine Shortages in Wake of No-Deal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The UK government expects that the country may face food, fuel and medicine shortages as well as months of border delays and a rise in social care costs in the event of a no-deal Brexit, The Sunday Times reported on Sunday, citing leaked Whitehall papers.

In addition, the report predicts the return of a hard border in Ireland, fearing that it could lead to protests and road blockages.

Months of expected delays at other borders with the European Union, meanwhile, may leave London and the southeast of England without stable fuel supply. Dwelling on potential chaos on external borders, the government estimates that up to 85 percent of lorries crossing the Channel may face delays of up to two and a half days at the French customs.

Such disruption at ports may be in place for up to three months before the traffic flow returns to 50-70 percent of the current level, according to the papers.

Among other ramifications are extended delays to supplies of fresh food and medicine, some 75 percent of which comes via the Channel.

Finally, the no-deal will shoot up costs in the social care sector, affecting both smaller and larger providers.

According to the newspaper, the report was written by the cabinet earlier in August under the codename Operation Yellowhammer.

The document reportedly outlines the most likely ramifications of the country crashing out of the bloc without an agreement rather than some hypothetical worst-case scenario.

"This is not Project Fear ” this is the most realistic assessment of what the public face with no deal. These are likely, basic, reasonable scenarios ” not the worst case," a senior source in the government told the newspaper.

Reacting to the publication, Michael Gove, who was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as minister in charge of no-deal preparations, however, said otherwise.

"We don't normally comment on leaks - but a few facts - Yellowhammer is a worst case scenario - v significant steps have been taken in the last 3 weeks to accelerate Brexit planning," Gove wrote on Twitter.

The UK government announced that it had started stockpiling food, fuel and other stuff to prepare for a no-deal scenario back in January. The possibility of the country leaving the bloc without a deal, however, became much more likely with Johnson's arrival at Downing Street. The prime minister vows to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline without "ifs and buts."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter European Union Road Traffic London Lead Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January May August October Border Sunday Event Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

16 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

2 hours ago

Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police Scho ..

2 hours ago

UAEâ€™s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

2 hours ago

Batch of constipation suppositories /Laxocodyl/ pu ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.