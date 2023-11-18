Open Menu

White's 3-pointer Helps Celtics Hold Off Raptors

Published November 18, 2023

TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Derrick White drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to give the Boston Celtics a 108-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Saturday's NBA action.

With the win, Boston improves to 10-2 on the season to become the first team in the league to reach the double-digit win mark.

The Celtics came out on top despite blowing a 16-point halftime lead as the Raptors went ahead 103-101 with 1:19 to go.

"We weathered a couple of runs and we really executed," said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla after the win. "One of the best things we did was our late game execution.

The last two minutes, we controlled it."

All five Boston starters scored in double figures, led by All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown's 23 points. Jayson Tatum finished with 17 points despite shooting an abysmal 1-for-11 on 3-pointers.

The duo of Brown and Tatum were held scoreless in the final three minutes of the game, something unusual in close Celtics games.

"We talk about what success looks like for each guy. I thought Jaylen and Jayson did a great job of playing team basketball," Mazzulla added. "Tonight it was Jrue (Holiday) and KP (Kristaps Porzingis) pick-and-roll that we needed the most."

