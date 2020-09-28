UrduPoint.com
WHO Adopts New Guidelines To Promote Mental Health Among Young People

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:16 PM

WHO Adopts New Guidelines to Promote Mental Health Among Young People

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday released a set of new guidelines to promote mental health and prevent mental health conditions among young people aged between 10 and 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday released a set of new guidelines to promote mental health and prevent mental health conditions among young people aged between 10 and 19.

"The recommendations are based on the results of intervention studies - both universal, delivered to all adolescents; and for selected individuals perceived to be at risk of mental health conditions. They will help inform the development of policies and programmes for the improved mental health of young people," the WHO stated.

According to the statement, the recommended set of psycho-social interventions can be delivered in schools and via digital platforms.

"Young people are facing increasingly complex social, cultural and economic environments, with challenges resulting from changing family environments, employment instability and unemployment in their households, and in some countries forced displacement," the statement added.

The WHO noted that it, together with UNICEF, was working on a toolkit to facilitate the implementation of the guidelines, which "will include strategies for both supportive policies and laws and implementation of interventions in different settings."

