WHO Adviser Calls on Public to Have Confidence in Vaccines Scrutinized by Authorities

A senior adviser at the World Health Organization, Bruce Aylward, called on the public to have confidence in COVID-19 vaccines that have been through rigorous regulatory testing and the WHO process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A senior adviser at the World Health Organization, Bruce Aylward, called on the public to have confidence in COVID-19 vaccines that have been through rigorous regulatory testing and the WHO process.

"The general public should have great confidence in products that have been looked at by stringent regulatory authorities and the WHO process because it goes through all of those measures systematically: the efficacy, the safety, the quality of the product," Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO adviser, said on Friday at a new conference from the organization's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

At the same press conference, which was held to coincide with Migrant's Day, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that there is no ideal vaccine in the works currently but that the organization supports all different candidates currently under development.

"Ideally one would like to see a vaccine that's a single dose, that can be stored at room temperature, that gives long-lasting protection, that's safe, effective and is also manufactured easily and can be scaled and is affordable.

.. we support companies and countries and encourage them to continue with clinical trials," Swaminathan said.

The news conference was held on the same day that the Moderna vaccine took a step closer to becoming the second US approved vaccine after a panel of experts at the US food and Drug Administration gave their endorsement.

With COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, the US and UK getting official approvals and going into mass production, certain sections of society have begun questioning whether it is safe to take the vaccines developed in such a relatively short period of time. Scientists ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine production was not rushed, despite other vaccines usually taking years if not decades to produce but that a number of factors helped accelerate the production. Chiefly, there was large and swift funding by governments at hand, coordinated effort by much of the biochemistry and pharmaceuticals industry and a ready pool of volunteers with the disease still in its active phase of transmission, which all expedited the development process.