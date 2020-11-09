UrduPoint.com
WHO Adviser Lauds Interim Results Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate's Phase 3 Trials

Mon 09th November 2020

WHO Adviser Lauds Interim Results of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate's Phase 3 Trials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, on Monday described the first interim results of the phase 3 trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Pfizer and BioNtech as a significant step forward to the resumed World Health Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the companies announced that their vaccine against COVID-19 was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease, according to an interim analysis.

"The promise of vaccines took a substantive step forward today with the announcement of the first phase three trial results - interim results, I want to emphasize - from one of the manufacturers, Pfizer and BioNtech, which demonstrate that these products may well have high efficacy against this disease.

Still much work to be done. These are just interim results," Aylward said.

The 73rd World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, is taking place online from Monday to Saturday and is a follow-up to the reduced meeting on May 18-19.

