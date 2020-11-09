WHO Adviser Says Course Of COVID-19 Crisis Could Be Shifted By March
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:25 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Thanks to the current work to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, by March next year there could be a possibility to radically change the course of the pandemic, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, told the resumed World Health Assembly.
"By March, as a result of the extraordinary work happening globally, we could be in a position to fundamentally change the direction and the dynamic of this crisis. By that time we anticipate having not only the tools I've spoken to already [diagnostics, treatment] but vaccines being rolled out," Aylward said.
He noted that a possible emergence of self-tests could be another "game-changing intervention."
The 73rd World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, is taking place online from Monday to Saturday, continuing where it left off at the reduced meeting on May 18-19.