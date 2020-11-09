UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Adviser Says Course Of COVID-19 Crisis Could Be Shifted By March

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:25 PM

WHO Adviser Says Course of COVID-19 Crisis Could Be Shifted by March

Thanks to the current work to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, by March next year there could be a possibility to radically change the course of the pandemic, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, told the resumed World Health Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Thanks to the current work to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, by March next year there could be a possibility to radically change the course of the pandemic, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, told the resumed World Health Assembly.

"By March, as a result of the extraordinary work happening globally, we could be in a position to fundamentally change the direction and the dynamic of this crisis. By that time we anticipate having not only the tools I've spoken to already [diagnostics, treatment] but vaccines being rolled out," Aylward said.

He noted that a possible emergence of self-tests could be another "game-changing intervention."

The 73rd World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, is taking place online from Monday to Saturday, continuing where it left off at the reduced meeting on May 18-19.

Related Topics

Assembly World March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

11 minutes ago

Coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis ta ..

26 minutes ago

Kartarpur Corridor opening, a manifestation of com ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Findings of OSCE Rapporteur on Belarus ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.