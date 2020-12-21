WHO Advises Countries to Independently Assess Risks of Importing New Strain of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) advises countries to independently assess the risk of spillover of the new strain of coronavirus and make decisions on whether to suspend air traffic, WHO representative to Russia, Melita Vujnovic said on Monday.

Last week, the UK government announced that the mutated coronavirus strain that can transmit up to 70-percent faster has been actively spreading in London and surrounding areas. Dozens of countries have already suspended air traffic with the United Kingdom.

"At this point, the World Health Organization has not recommended any time frames or anything else [regarding border closures or air traffic suspension]. The WHO has recommended [countries] to analyze the risk of importing the infection and proceeding from this make individual, national decisions," Vujnovic told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The same contagious mutation of the virus has also been detected in several other European countries, Australia and South Africa.