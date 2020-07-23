UrduPoint.com
WHO Advises Gov'ts Against Making People Incur Costs For Being Quarantined

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:30 PM

WHO Advises Gov'ts Against Making People Incur Costs for Being Quarantined

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The World Health Organization does not approve of coercing people to stay in quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 a well as charging people for it, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, said on Thursday.

"Where such mandatory quarantine rules are in place, the state implementing that mandate must also respect the human rights of the individual. They must be in a position to provide an appropriate level of support and care to that individual.

That should not cost that individual in terms of extra out of pocket expenses for the purposes of staying in a hotel. We don't recommend the governments charge people for being quarantined ... Sometimes a mandatory nature of quarantine allows a government in law to provide more support to people being quarantined. But we are against coercive procedures," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

He elaborated further by saying that it could exacerbate the problem by making people conceal their status out of fear of unfair treatment.

