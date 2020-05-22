WHO, Africa CDC Expand COVID-19 Testing Capacity From 2 to 44 African Nations - Tedros

The World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) managed to increase the coronavirus testing capacity on the continent from two to 44 countries thanks to joint efforts, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

"In Africa, WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention worked together to expand testing capacity for COVID-19 from just two countries to 44," Tedros said in a press release.

Africa CDC is a public health agency of the African Union (AU). It was established in 2016 and was launched a year later with an aim to strengthen the capacity of health institutions of AU member states so the countries could cope with disease threats.

Tedros also mentioned that the WHO has sent "millions of diagnostic tests and tons of personal protective equipment to more than 120 countries" and pledged to ship more tests and equipment in the near future.

Africa has so far confirmed over 95,300 COVID-19 cases, including more than 34,500 recoveries and over 2,900 deaths, according to the WHO's office in the region. Moreover, all 54 countries of the continent have confirmed at least one case. South Africa, with over 19,000 cases as of Friday, is the epicenter of the outbreak on the continent.