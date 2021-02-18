UrduPoint.com
WHO Africa Says COVID-19 Down In 1st Wave Countries, But Curve Still Upward In Others

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

WHO Africa Says COVID-19 Down in 1st Wave Countries, But Curve Still Upward in Others

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The COVID-19 trend of transmission is curving downwards in the "first wave" countries of Africa that have logged the largest tallies since the start of the pandemic, but it is still upward in Zambia, South Sudan, Senegal and Ghana, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director said on Thursday.

Speaking at a virtual briefing, Matshidiso Moeti said that Africa has registered over 3.7 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 99,000 deaths. Some 77,000 new cases have been recorded in the past week.

"In the past two months, we've seen a downward trend in some of the most affected countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Tunisia. However, in several countries including Zambia, Togo, South Sudan, Senegal and Ghana, the epidemic curve is still trending upwards," she said.

In this regard, the official welcomed the WHO's approval of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use this week.

"This is a significant step towards the deployment of 90 million doses of this vaccine that have been allocated to African countries through the COVAX Facility, as well as doses procured through other sources," Moeti stated.

The WHO, she noted, held a briefing with African health ministers on February 17 to discuss the next steps, so that vaccine manufacturers could schedule their shipments to the countries.

"Countries now need to work their operational planning in detail to strengthen their readiness at every delivery level to anticipate bottlenecks and to mobilize all the capacity needed for the vaccine rollout," the regional director for Africa added.

The WHO-led COVAX initiative is a global pooled procurement mechanism meant to ensure equitable access to safe and effective vaccines by financially aiding low- and middle-income countries.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Secretary General Antonio Guterres criticized "wildly uneven and unfair" progress on coronavirus vaccinations, noting that just 10 countries had administered 75 percent of all the shots. Over 130 countries have not yet received a single dose.

