UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Africa Worries COVID-19 Cases To Go Up During Holiday Season

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

WHO Africa Worries COVID-19 Cases to Go Up During Holiday Season

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti, on Thursday expressed concerns over a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on the continent, which may increase even further during the winter holidays.

"It is very worrying because we are coming up to a festive season where there will be a lot of things happening, movement. People are going to be traveling to be with their families over Christmas or to celebrate the New Year; gatherings ” both religious and family gatherings, coupled with observed fatigue in the observation of protective measures... This is worrying," Moeti said at the briefing.

According to the official, the epidemiological situation was especially deteriorating in countries like Kenya and Ethiopia.

"It is not yet dramatic in terms of the rate and speed as to be called a second wave. We need to look at different countries differently. Certainly in North African countries - in Algeria, in Morocco we are seeing rather rapid increases, similar to what have happened in Europe... We are also seeing in South Africa, which had a good decrease in the past few months, an increase in some hotspots, places like the Eastern Cape," Moeti noted.

What is especially of great concern, according to the doctor, is the fact that people, in general, are tired of the pandemic.

"People are fatigued of day-to-day, in a sustained way, keeping to prevention measures, wearing masks, social distancing and hygiene. We have seen in the past few weeks a kind of leveling off of the rate of decrease, which was making us very encouraged. And now in the past few weeks, in the last three or four weeks we have seen an increase in a daily number of cases," Moeti added.

Since the start of the pandemic, the WHO Regional Office for Africa has registered almost 2.2 million cases of the coronavirus disease and over 52,000 related deaths on the continent.

According to data published by the WHO, South Africa and Kenya have registered the most number of COVID-19 cases ” 796,472 and 85,130, respectively.

The WHO and Geneva-based Gavi vaccine alliance have teamed up to provide African countries with accessible and affordable vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility that aims to ensure the fair distribution of safe and effective vaccines against the disease.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Christmas Holidays Doctor Alliance Algeria Ethiopia South Africa Kenya Morocco May Family Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

36 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

36 minutes ago

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup: Day 3

40 seconds ago

Novak Expressed Hope for OPEC+ Making Reasonable D ..

41 seconds ago

Wheelchair handball match played

42 seconds ago

FIA launches probe into fiery Grosjean crash at Ba ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.