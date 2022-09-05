UrduPoint.com

WHO Against Ban On Travel To Argentina Due To Legionnaires' Disease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 11:42 PM

WHO Against Ban on Travel to Argentina Due to Legionnaires' Disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently does not recommend imposing restrictions on travel to Argentina despite an outbreak of legionellosis in one of the provinces, the organization said on Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) currently does not recommend imposing restrictions on travel to Argentina despite an outbreak of legionellosis in one of the provinces, the organization said on Monday.

"WHO advises against the application of any travel or trade restrictions on Argentina based on the current information available on this event," the organization said in a statement.

The WHO also did not recommend any extra measures for travelers. According to the organization, in case of any symptoms indicating a respiratory illness, during or after the trip, travelers should seek medical help and tell a doctor their travel history.

On August 29, the Ministry of Health of Argentina reported that the number of victims of Legionnaires' disease, an outbreak of which occurred in a private hospital in the Argentine northwestern province Tucuman, had grown to six.

Legionellosis, also known as Legionnaires' disease, was first identified in the United States in 1976 among the participants of the congress of the American Legion, an organization of US war veterans created after the end of the First World War. The outbreak caused sever pneumonia among the participants of the congress.

Legionnaires' disease is transmitted through contaminated water particles. When the Legionella species get into the respiratory tract, they cause a disease with flu symptoms that leads to pneumonia. Currently there is no vaccine that either prevents or treats the disease. Legionellosis can only be addressed by implementing water safety plans to prevent its spread. However, early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can reduce the severity of the disease and prevent complications.

Related Topics

World Water Doctor Argentina United States August Congress World War Event

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

1 minute ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

1 minute ago
 Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros o ..

Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros over children

1 minute ago
 Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in ..

Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Boyya IBO: ISPR

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious live ..

Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious lives in earthquake in Sichuan

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan is following Indian agenda to weaken Pa ..

Imran Khan is following Indian agenda to weaken Pak economy: Khawaja Muhammad As ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.