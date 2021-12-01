UrduPoint.com

WHO Agrees To Start Negotiations On Int'l Agreement On Prevention Of Pandemics

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:50 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The World Health Organization member-states have agreed to start negotiations on the international agreement on prevention and control of pandemics, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by consensus during the second special session of the World Health Assembly, which is being held in Geneva from November 29 to December 1.

