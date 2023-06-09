WHO Aiding Civilians in Kiev-Controlled Area More as Ukrainians 'Most Affected' - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) is more active in providing assistance to civilians in Kiev-controlled areas because it believes Ukrainians are the victim of the conflict and the most affected side, WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said Thursday.

"We continue to offer assistance and, certainly, in this acute situation we're offering assistance to all parties because this is the acute emergency affecting the lives of many people on both sides of that river (the Dnipro), but certainly in terms of our operational presence, primarily our operational presence is very much on the side of territories controlled by Ukraine, and there is the reason for that. The reason for that is that Russia has invaded Ukraine and Ukrainians are being attacked in this situation, and the primary needs, the primary beneficiaries must be those who are most affected, so in this particular instance, the reason why our presence is greater on the Ukrainian side of the conflict is because this conflict has primarily affected Ukrainians," Ryan told a news conference.

He added that the organization has been "obviously working for years in both Ukraine and Russia on the matters related to health," adding that the WHO was "able to maintain health interventions on both sides of that conflict with the agreement of all parties" in previous "situations in Donbas."

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Technical Officer Teresa Zakaria added that the organization was monitoring the situation on both sides of the conflict.

"In terms of addressing the acute health needs of those who are affected by the floods caused by damage of the (Kakhovka) dam, indeed, we have more presence at the moment .

.. on the side of the river that is under the Ukrainian control. However, we are monitoring, especially through the leadership of our regional office in Europe, to make sure that all information coming from the other side of the river is also monitored, so we are aware even more with less information of assistance being provided, evacuation centers being set up as well on the bank that is controlled by Russian forces, but assistance is also ongoing, and we are continuously advocating for access to make sure that we can access all populations in need so that we can provide equitable assistance to everyone who requires it," she said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not completely destroyed, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into cities downstream. Moscow and Kiev have traded blame for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have begun evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and final stage in the cascade of Dnipro HPPs, located in the Kherson Region 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from Nova Kakhovka. Russia and Ukraine have consistently blamed each other for the shelling of the Kakhovka HPP. Moscow has urged the UN Security Council to prevent the destruction of the plant, citing possible civilian casualties.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbas.