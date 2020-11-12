UrduPoint.com
WHO Aims To Have Every Country Able To Immunize 20% Of Population Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:29 AM

WHO Aims to Have Every Country Able to Immunize 20% of Population Against COVID-19

The World Health Organization's (WHO) goal is having every country around the globe being able to immunize 20 percent of the population against the coronavirus next year, Kate O'Brien, the director of the WHO Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) goal is having every country around the globe being able to immunize 20 percent of the population against the coronavirus next year, Kate O'Brien, the director of the WHO Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said on Wednesday.

"What we are really aiming for is in 2021 that every country around the world is able to immunize at least 20% of their population. That's the goal," O'Brien told a virtual Q&A session on social media.

The WHO official added if "we can really get that amount of vaccine" to all the countries, then the highest-priority groups are going to have some degree of protection against COVID-19.

According to the WHO estimate, there are currently 47 candidate vaccines, including 10 that are already at phase 3 clinical trials.

