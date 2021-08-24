WHO Alarmed That Crisis in Afghanistan May Lead to Spike in New COVID Cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concerns about a possible surge in new COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan as a result of the current unrest following the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concerns about a possible surge in new COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan as a result of the current unrest following the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned that the current upheaval and increasing population movement could lead to a spike," Al-Mandhari said at a daily briefing.

Commenting on the epidemiological situation, the senior WHO official said that the Delta variant was currently dominating in Afghanistan, noting that the political crisis has affected both COVID-19 vaccination and routine immunization against other diseases.

Another WHO official said that the country was under-reporting its statistics on COVID-19 cases due to the declining testing rate.

"The testing rate last week declined 77% in both public and private laboratories compared to a week before. As a result, we know there is an under-reporting of COVID-19 cases," Luo Dapeng, the WHO's representative in Afghanistan, told reporters.

The Taliban's quick advance since May and takeover on August 15 created chaos in and around the Kabul airport, the only remaining way out of the country where tens of thousands of people have been stranded awaiting evacuation. This, in turn, can only add to the already difficult COVID-19 situation.