WHO Americas Chief Calls for Boosting Hospital Capacity Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is calling for an increase in hospital capacity amid the spike in coronavirus cases, Director Carissa Etienne said on Wednesday.

"Figures and trends make it clear that our region must redouble preventive measures, especially in preparation for the year-end holidays. Now is not the time to relax," Etienne said. "We're once again in need of coordinated efforts to boost hospital capacity in the most affected areas because when hospitals can't accommodate everyone who is sick, many will die waiting for care."

Etienne said North America's continued rise in infections and the winter temperatures may prompt people to gather more indoors in poorly ventilated areas.

She also said in Central America including Honduras and Guatemala are experiencing a rise in cases in the areas affected by recent hurricanes.

"With cases and deaths mounting, Brazil's health system is under strain and hospitals are at capacity in some areas," she said. "We're also seeing rises in cases and deaths in areas of Colombia bordering Venezuela and Ecuador."

The director added that Paraguay is now facing a spike in infections.

Etienne revealed that PAHO's Directing Council will meet this week to discuss preparations for vaccine introductions and purchases of vaccines through the PAHO Revolving Fund and the COVAX facility.

PAHO serves as Regional Office for the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO).