WHO Announces New Strategic Coronavirus Response Plan, Asks For $675Mln To Fund Program

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

WHO Announces New Strategic Coronavirus Response Plan, Asks for $675Mln to Fund Program

The World Health Organization (WHO) is launching a program to assist counties in stemming the spread of the new form of coronavirus, asking for $675 million to implement it, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is launching a program to assist counties in stemming the spread of the new form of coronavirus, asking for $675 million to implement it, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, said on Wednesday.

"Today, we are launching a strategic preparedness and response plan to support countries to prevent, detect, and diagnose onward transmission. We are requesting $675 million to fund the plan for the next three months," the official said during a press briefing.

The WHO head added that there were 24,363 confirmed coronavirus cases in China alone, and 191 cases in other countries.

The epidemic of coronavirus, first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been underway since late December. WHO declared a global health emergency last Thursday in light of the outbreak.

