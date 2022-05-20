WHO Approves 3rd Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia for Use in Adults

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency use listing authorization to the single-dose Convidecia vaccine, the third China-made shot against COVID-19.

"The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing...

has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19 and that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks," the UN health agency said.

Convidecia is based on a modified human adenovirus and is recommended for use in people age 18 and older. The vaccine was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe COVID-19.