UrduPoint.com

WHO Approves 3rd Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia For Use In Adults

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WHO Approves 3rd Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia for Use in Adults

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency use listing authorization to the single-dose Convidecia vaccine, the third China-made shot against COVID-19.

"The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing...

has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19 and that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks," the UN health agency said.

Convidecia is based on a modified human adenovirus and is recommended for use in people age 18 and older. The vaccine was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe COVID-19.

Related Topics

World United Nations

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

18 minutes ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

18 minutes ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

34 minutes ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

35 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Atta ..

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Attack on Ambassador in Warsaw

35 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.