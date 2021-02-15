WHO Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Emergency Use

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had approved two AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine variants for emergency use

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had approved two AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine variants for emergency use.

The drugs can now be used in the COVAX program for the fair distribution of vaccines in globally. One of the vaccine's variants is produced in South Korea, the other in India.

It is the second vaccine to be officially approved by WHO for emergency use.