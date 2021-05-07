UrduPoint.com
WHO Approves China's Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

WHO approves China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization on Friday approved the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use -- the first Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Friday approved the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use -- the first Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light.

"This afternoon, WHO gave emergency use listing to Sinopharm Beijing's Covid-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality," the UN health agency's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

More Stories From World

