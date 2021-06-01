WHO Approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday approved the use of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
"WHO today validated the Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities the assurance that it meets international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing.
The vaccine is produced by the Beijing-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac," the WHO said in a statement.