UrduPoint.com

WHO Approves Emergency Use Of Coronavirus Vaccine Covovax

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

WHO Approves Emergency Use of Coronavirus Vaccine Covovax

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had approved the Covovax coronavirus vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under license from US company Novavax, for emergency use

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had approved the Covovax coronavirus vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under license from US company Novavax, for emergency use.

"Today, the World Health Organization issued and emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries," the statement says.

WHO approval is a prerequisite for being on the COVAX drug list, as well as for international procurement.

Related Topics

India World Company From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

51 minutes ago
 Denmark's Christian Eriksen leaves Inter Milan

Denmark's Christian Eriksen leaves Inter Milan

2 minutes ago
 Nong Rong, Zaidi discuss CPEC energy, Gwadar devel ..

Nong Rong, Zaidi discuss CPEC energy, Gwadar development projects

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction ..

Russia's Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreig ..

3 minutes ago
 2nd China-Pakistan matchmaking workshop held in Ku ..

2nd China-Pakistan matchmaking workshop held in Kunming

3 minutes ago
 One die, another hurt in road mishap

One die, another hurt in road mishap

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.