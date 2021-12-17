WHO Approves Emergency Use of Coronavirus Vaccine Covovax

(@FahadShabbir)

"Today, the World Health Organization issued and emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries," the statement says.

WHO approval is a prerequisite for being on the COVAX drug list, as well as for international procurement.