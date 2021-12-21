WHO Approves Emergency Use of COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Novavax

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday recommended Nuvaxovid, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax, for emergency use.

"The World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for Nuvaxovid, following its assessment and approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) earlier today," the WHO said in a statement.