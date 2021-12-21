UrduPoint.com

WHO Approves Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By Novavax

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:09 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday recommended Nuvaxovid, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax, for emergency use

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday recommended Nuvaxovid, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Novavax, for emergency use.

"The World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for Nuvaxovid, following its assessment and approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) earlier today," the WHO said in a statement.

