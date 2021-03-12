UrduPoint.com
WHO Approves J&J Covid Vaccines For Emergency Use

Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

WHO approves J&J Covid vaccines for emergency use

The World Health Organization on Friday approved the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for emergency use, after already authorising the jabs made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Friday approved the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine for emergency use, after already authorising the jabs made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

"Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

