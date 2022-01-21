WHO Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine for Children Ages 5-11

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved on Friday the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 for children ages 5-11

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) approved on Friday the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 for children ages 5-11.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization has recommended expanding the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to children ages 5-11 in a reduced dosage of 10 micrograms, which is three times less than the dosage used to vaccinate those over 12 years old, according to the official statement.

The advisory group has also recommended booster vaccination four to six months after Primary vaccination for individuals in at-risk groups, including the elderly and healthcare workers.

Commenting on the new set of recommendations, the head of the WHO Department of Immunization, Kate O'Brien, said that the organization has no evidence that children need a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine.