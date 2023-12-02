Open Menu

Who Are The Remaining 136 Gaza Hostages?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Who are the remaining 136 Gaza hostages?

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Over the course of the past week Hamas released 80 Israeli women, children and teenagers as part of a truce agreement in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The Palestinian freedom fighters also freed 25 others outside the scope of the truce deal, most of them Thai farm workers, bringing to 105 the number of captives released during the pause in hostilities.

With five hostages having already been freed before the truce, a total of 110 captives have returned home alive -- 33 children, 49 women and 28 men -- out of an initial group of around 240.

Related Topics

Exchange Women Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

12 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

12 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

12 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

12 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

12 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

12 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

12 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

12 hours ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

12 hours ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World