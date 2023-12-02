Who are the remaining 136 Gaza hostages?

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Over the course of the past week Hamas released 80 Israeli women, children and teenagers as part of a truce agreement in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The Palestinian freedom fighters also freed 25 others outside the scope of the truce deal, most of them Thai farm workers, bringing to 105 the number of captives released during the pause in hostilities.

With five hostages having already been freed before the truce, a total of 110 captives have returned home alive -- 33 children, 49 women and 28 men -- out of an initial group of around 240.