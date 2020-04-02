UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Assessing Effects Of Universal Mask Usage On COVID-19 Community Transmission

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO Assessing Effects of Universal Mask Usage on COVID-19 Community Transmission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking into whether the use of medical masks by the general public can slow down the rate of community transmission of the new coronavirus, its director said Wednesday.

The advice so far has been that people who are sick and those caring for them should use face masks, which are in short supply globally because of a spike in demand.

"WHO continues to gather all available evidence and continues to evaluate the potential use of masks more broadly to control COVID-19 transmission at the community level," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the daily briefing.

He said the debate about the universal use of masks was still ongoing because the virus was a new one. But he added that supplying frontline health workers with protective gear remained WHO's priority.

The coronavirus has so far infected more than 823,000 people and killed over 40,5000 worldwide. Medical staff fighting the pandemic have been particularly vulnerable. Italy's nurse association estimated that health care workers made up 9 percent of the country's COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

World Italy All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

2 hours ago

Hafeez Shaikh directs FBR to speed up refund proce ..

5 minutes ago

DR Congo in mourning after funeral parties banned

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.