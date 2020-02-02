WHO Assures Mail Deliveries From China Safe Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that receiving packages and letters from China did not pose a threat to people amid the spread of a new strain of the deadly coronavirus.

"Q: Is it safe to receive a letter or a package from China? A: Yes, it is safe. People receiving packages from China are not at risk of contracting #2019nCoV.

From previous analysis, we know coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages. #KnowTheFacts," the organization wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

The coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.