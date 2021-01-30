UrduPoint.com
WHO Awaiting 'Core Information' From Sputnik V Manufacturers Over Coming Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:05 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) is awaiting "core information" from developers of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V over the next few weeks, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is awaiting "core information" from developers of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V over the next few weeks, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday.

"Regarding the Russian vaccine, last Friday we had a new meeting with the manufacturers. There will be subsequent meetings. WHO is still waiting for some core information, some vital information to be presented, and this should happen in the next few weeks," Simao told a press briefing.

