MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will wait to receive the final safety and efficacy data from US biotech firm Moderna regarding its vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the organization's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Moderna published the interim results of phase three trials for its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19.

The US-based firm said that the vaccine had proven to be 94.5 percent effective in stopping people from contracting the disease.

"Of course, we need to wait and see what the final efficacy and the safety profile of this vaccine will be when the whole data is analyzed after they reach their Primary endpoint and also have enough follow-up of at least two months of half the trial participants for the side effects," Swaminathan told a virtual press briefing.