WHO Aware Of Delta COVID-19 Cases Among Vaccinated People, Says Most Cases 'Mild'

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of the existing cases of the COVID-19 infection with the Delta variant among those who have been vaccinated, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday, adding that such cases were either mild or asymptomatic

"Yes, there are reports coming in that in vaccinated populations you have cases of infection, particularly with the Delta variant. But the majority of these are mild or asymptomatic infections," Swaminathan told a press briefing.

The chief scientist noted that the majority of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 at the moment were the unvaccinated ones.

The Delta strain was first registered in India in October and is believed to be the fastest spreading and most contagious coronavirus variant.

More Stories From World

