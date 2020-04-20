WHO Aware of Studies Based on COVID-19 Antibody Samples, Needs to Examine Closely - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of studies based on COVID-19 antibody samples, but needs to look into their methods and contents more closely, WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove said on Monday.

Last week, researchers from Stanford University released a study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet and which analyzed antibody samples from 3,300 people in California's Santa Clara county. The paper found that the actual number of COVID-19 cases might be 50 to 85 times higher than official figures. According to van Kerkhove, WHO was aware of this paper and similar studies that looked at cases that might have been missed through surveillance systems currently in place by indicating the presence of antibodies for COVID-19, which signal that an individual had infection at one point.

"What is really important for us to be able to do to put these numbers into context is to understand how these studies were done. For example, how did they find people to test? Where did they look for those subjects? Is it a random selection of people in the population? Does it come from blood donors who tend to be healthy adults? What types of tests did they use? What types of antibody tests did they use? And how well did those tests perform in terms of being able to measure what those tests say that they are able to measure? And then, of course, there are many other methodological issues that need to be assessed when looking at these types of studies," van Kerkhove told reporters when asked by a Sputnik reporter to comment on the study.

The expert noted that WHO was working with countries conducting sero-epidemiological studies on COVID-19 to be able to test for those antibodies and then to put those results into context. Early studies showed a lower proportion of people with measured antibodies than expected, van Kerkhove added.

"It indicates that a lower number of people are actually infected. And so I think before we go too much into detail into what this means, I think we need to have a better understanding of how all these studies are done to put these into a context over a large number of studies across multiple countries," van Kerkhove said.

Earlier in April, researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai also released a serological study after analyzing plasma in 175 recovered patients. The study found that while samples of most individuals showed a strong antibody response, nearly a third of recovered patients had low levels of antibodies or none at all. The study similarly has not been peer-reviewed yet.