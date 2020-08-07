UrduPoint.com
WHO Backs Beirut Hospitals For Initial 2,000 Trauma Interventions - UN Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO Backs Beirut Hospitals for Initial 2,000 Trauma Interventions - UN Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The UN World Health Organization (WHO) began procuring medical equipment and supplies for 2,000 medical interventions at Beirut hospitals for victims of Tuesday's explosion in the city, spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters on Thursday.

"The World Health Organization is providing assistance to cover 1000 trauma interventions and 1000 surgical interventions for people suffering from burns and wounds caused by glass and other debris resulting from the blast," Haq said.

The blast rendered three Beirut hospitals unusable, two more with heavy damage with the resulting loss of about 500 beds, Haq added.

On Tuesday, a massive explosion at the port of Beirut killed at least 137 people and injured more than 5,000, leaving nearly half of the city demolished. The local authorities have said hospitals have been overwhelmed in the effort to take care of the large number of injured residents.

Injured World United Nations Beirut From

