WHO Backs Full Coronavirus Lockdown in Iraq After Rise in Infections

The World Health Organization supported on Monday the reintroduction of a complete lockdown in Iraq after the country saw a rise in coronavirus cases

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The World Health Organization supported on Monday the reintroduction of a complete lockdown in Iraq after the country saw a rise in coronavirus cases.

"[WHO representative Adham] Ismail calls upon Iraqis across the country to commit to the highest levels of preventive measures and adhere to the lockdown to help the health authorities contain the spread of the virus," a statement read.

As of May 31, Iraq reported 6,439 cases, including 205 virus-related deaths and 3,156 recoveries. All gatherings have been banned and the use of face masks is mandatory when outdoors.