UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Backs Full Coronavirus Lockdown In Iraq After Rise In Infections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:47 PM

WHO Backs Full Coronavirus Lockdown in Iraq After Rise in Infections

The World Health Organization supported on Monday the reintroduction of a complete lockdown in Iraq after the country saw a rise in coronavirus cases

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The World Health Organization supported on Monday the reintroduction of a complete lockdown in Iraq after the country saw a rise in coronavirus cases.

"[WHO representative Adham] Ismail calls upon Iraqis across the country to commit to the highest levels of preventive measures and adhere to the lockdown to help the health authorities contain the spread of the virus," a statement read.

As of May 31, Iraq reported 6,439 cases, including 205 virus-related deaths and 3,156 recoveries. All gatherings have been banned and the use of face masks is mandatory when outdoors.

Related Topics

World Iraq May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar goes Rs.0.70 high against rupee

17 minutes ago

KIZAD opens largest rest, refuelling facility in r ..

18 minutes ago

US State of Kentucky Launches Probe After Police S ..

1 minute ago

Police raided, arrested four alleged gamblers

1 minute ago

Belgium Reports 136 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours as ..

1 minute ago

Buzdar chairs meeting on upcoming budget

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.