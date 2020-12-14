UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Backs Fund To Help Young People Handle Covid Woes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:54 PM

WHO backs fund to help young people handle Covid woes

The World Health Organization announced Monday it is teaming up with global youth groups, with some 250 million members, to create programmes to help young people deal with the disruptions caused by the pandemic

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization announced Monday it is teaming up with global youth groups, with some 250 million members, to create programmes to help young people deal with the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The UN health agency said it was working with six global youth organisations to create The "Global Youth Mobilisation for Generation Disrupted", with a $5 million-fund to support local and national youth groups.

"WHO is honoured to join this truly exciting and powerful global movement to mobilise and empower youth worldwide to be the driving force of the recovery to COVID-19," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

He described the partnership as "a unique opportunity to learn from hundreds of millions of young people and be guided by their sustainable solutions to help communities build back better from the pandemic." The partner organisations -- the YMCA, World Organization of the Scout Movement, World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award -- together count some 250 million members.

Monday's statement pointed out that while young people have suffered far less from the direct health impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic than their elders, "they are disproportionately affected by the long-lasting consequences of the pandemic." "Such effects include disruptions to education, economic uncertainty, loss or lack of employment opportunities, impacts on physical and mental health, and trauma from domestic violence," the statement pointed out.

More than one billion students worldwide who have been impacted by school closures.

In addition, "one in six young people worldwide have lost their jobs during the pandemic," Tedros pointed out in a virtual briefing.

Monday's statement also highlighted that "mental anxiety brought on by COVID-19 has been identified in nearly 90 percent of young people."WHO said that a call for proposals for youth-led solutions to the crisis would go out early next year, and that a Global Youth Summit would be held next April.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Young Edinburgh April From Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Seven US States Cast Electoral Votes for President

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Scientists to Participate in Development ..

2 minutes ago

Govt will not give NRO to PDM: Vawda

2 minutes ago

Forbes Middle East unveils 8th Global Meets Local ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain on death of ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.